About 50 Israeli hostages held by Hamas militants, reports say

About 50 Israeli hostages are being held by Hamas militants in Beeri Kibbutz near the Gaza border, Israel's N12 reported on Saturday.

At least 40 people have been killed in Israel during fighting with Palestinian militants, the Magen David Adom emergency medical services said.

"Since the morning hours, MDA teams provided medical care to hundreds of casualties, and pronounced 40 people dead," it said, while the Israeli Health Ministry confirmed that at least 779 people had been wounded and taken to hospitals.

In Gaza, at least 198 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes, health officials in the enclave said.

Hamas militants have launched the biggest attack on Israel in years, in a surprise assault involving gunmen crossing the border from Gaza as well as a heavy barrage of rockets from the Palestinian enclave.

Air raid sirens sounded across Israel. Warnings of incoming rockets were heard for several minutes in southern areas surrounding Gaza and in the greater Tel Aviv and Jerusalem areas.

The latest escalation in violence comes after more than a week of tensions in Israel after soldiers shot and killed two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Thursday.