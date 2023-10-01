Turkish Interior Ministry hit by 'terror attack' hours before parliament session

Two police officers were injured in a bombing targeting Turkey's Interior Ministry on Sunday, Ankara said, only hours before MPs were scheduled to meet at the nearby parliament building.

The suspects carried out a bomb attack at about 9.30am local time, said Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, who described the explosion as a terrorist attack.

"Two terrorists" arrived in at the scene in "a light military vehicle," he said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

One terrorist blew himself up while another was "neutralised" by security forces, he added.

The attack came hours before Turkey’s Parliament was set to reconvene after the summer break.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to speak at an official opening ceremony this evening.

Ankara'da bombalı saldırı girişiminin ardından, İçişleri Bakanlığı çevresinde yoğun güvenlik önlemleri alındı. pic.twitter.com/uViXsvnblz — TRT HABER (@trthaber) October 1, 2023

Smoke could be seen rising from the site of Sunday's explosion, close to several government buildings in the heart of the city.

A police cordon has been set up and ambulances dispatched to the scene, Turkey’s Cumhuriyet newspaper reported.

Turkey's Parliament was previously bombed by fighter jets during a failed coup attempt in 2016, which left hundreds dead.