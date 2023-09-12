'I could finally sleep:' Morocco earthquake survivors find shelter after restless nights

Authorities in Morocco have started setting up shelters for those who lost their homes in the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Marrakesh on Friday, killing almost 3,000 people and disrupting the lives of more than 300,000.

At the 20 Ghosht Sports Complex in downtown Marrakesh, two big tents were set up to bring in families whose homes were wrecked in the historic old Medina.

Among those is Khadija Laarousi and her family. After the earthquake, parts of her two-level home fell apart and they now have no other place to go.

Mrs Laarousi lived in the house with her disabled husband, her daughter and her son and his family of four, including three children.

“I have no words to describe that day, I wanted to save my husband but he screamed at me and told me to just save myself but I could not,” she told The National as she sat on a mattress in the tent where new survivors shelter.

Fortunately, Mrs Laarousi did not give up on her husband Khalifa and leave him behind. Even after having the door fall on her, she kept screaming for people outside to come and help, and they managed to drag her husband to safety, against the odds.

That traumatising experience left Mrs Laarousi’s big family with no home or safe place to go.

Today, after spending a few nights sleeping in the street and in the narrow medina alleyways, they finally recieved a more comfortable bed to rest on.

“I was finally able to sleep yesterday [Monday night], I felt at ease,” she said.

Mrs Laaroussi said the police came and brought her to the shelter, together with her husband, whom they gave a wheelchair to, and gave them food and all that they needed.

However, she still hopes for a better solution soon.

“I am thankful that I now have a place to protect us from the daytime sun and the cold at night but I really hope we could find another house of our own soon,” she said.

“I really do not want much, I just want a place where I can die in comfort.”

Volunteers at Shelter for earthquake survivors in Marrakech during an internal meeting. Ghaya Ben Mbarek/ The National

The newly set up shelter was made to have a capacity of 1,000 people, impressive for a makeshift structure but representing a drop in the ocean amid the vast tragedy.

Many were still queuing at the Sports Complex entrance waiting for a spot to be available in one of the tents.

“Several people from the old Marrakesh Medina had to leave their homes after the earthquake and had nowhere to go, we could not leave them all sleeping in the public square so the setting up of this shelter is best solution that we could provide at this moment,” Ismaeel Chaaouf, Council Member of Marrakech District told The National.

Mr Chaaouf said that besides providing a place to sleep for the victims, they also have daily meals delivered by specific caterers as well as having a team from the Moroccan Red Crescent, including a doctor, dispatched to assist in health emergencies.

“We know that this might not be enough as we are still at the peak of the crisis but we have to do whatever we can to alleviate that burden,” he added.

More than 60 volunteers are currently working around the clock to manage the Marrakesh Sports Complex shelter.

The shelter needs round the clock care, especially since it houses many children among its capacity of thousand.

“We are all one family, we are not just neighbours,” Rashid, a volunteer at the shelter told The National.

“We feel the loss of these people as our own…If a family member goes through a catastrophe, it is only natural to offer a hand,” he said.

Rashid is especially aware of the impact of the earthquake on children and how their lives turned upside down overnight. For that reason, he makes sure to keep enough strength to uphold his responsibility as a volunteer.

“Finding themselves in a shelter all of a sudden is something these children will not understand… We [volunteers] try to do our best to make them feel that there has not been much change,” Rashid told The National.

However, as much as finding a place to sleep could be the beginning of the survivors' healing, the process will be slow and painful.

Mrs Laarousi's grand-child is still having nightmares, and flashbacks to the moment of the disaster, even after finally finding shelter to sleep again.

“My 12-year-old boy starts screaming every night at the exact same time the quake happened that night,” Mrs Laarousi's daughter-in-law, Soumaya, told The National.

“He is a child and finding himself overnight in such a situation, it is hard to fathom,” she added.