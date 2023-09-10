Morocco earthquake survivors picking up the pieces after losing family and homes

An earthquake in Morocco's High Atlas mountains which killed at least 2,012 people, and injured hundreds more has left the entire country reeling from the tragedy.

Abdel Rahim Masoud felt the ground shaking and the wall of his house collapsing within seconds of the earthquake starting.

Luckily, he was close to the door and was able to escape with his sister.

“Within the blink of an eye everything crumbled around me and my life flashed before my eyes… I thought those were my last moments,” Mr Masoud told The National as he sat inside a tent set up by the Moroccan Army inside Tehanout Regional Hospital, in El Haouz district.

Although he dislocated his shoulder and lost his house in the quake, Mr Masoud is thankful that he is still alive.

A new life was destined for him, he said.

“I know that we have lost everything, our parents, our homes and our businesses, but whatever God means to us must come with a good intention and better days are coming for sure”, Mr Masoud said.

Mr Massoud said his entire village of Saniyat Yaakoub, in El Haouz District, was destroyed

Not everyone in his family was as lucky as him to escape. Mr Masoud was not able to get his elderly parents out of the house and his sister, who died in the earthquake.

Afroukh Ibrahim lost his two children in the quake, an 18 month-old boy and a two-year old girl.

His village, Tinkest of Qiyadet Weryen municipality in El Haouz district, was completely wiped out.

“It is hard, losing your children and not being able to reach out to them and come to their rescue is a devastating experience,” Mr Ibrahim told The National.

What started as an ordinary night for him, turned into one the worst in his life.

“What I saw in my village is unimaginable, everything flattened in a second and no house remained standing,” he said.

Photo shows medical staff and volunteers from the Red Crescent and scouts, as well as tents set up by the military and the Ministry of Interior in Tahnaout village, in Al Haouz district’s regional hospital which received the first victims of the quake and is the closest to the epicentre. Photo: Ghaya Ben Mbarek / The National

In Azrou village, part of Aghwatim municipality, and about 70 kilometers away from the most damaged towns, people are now living in tents and sleeping on the side of the road after their entire villages were wiped out.

Situated right inside the Atlas Mountains, villages were more vulnerable to destruction, especially houses that were made of clay and rocks.

“My son and I were just talking when the house started shaking, we did not know what was happening I just took my kids and Ran,” Mina Abderrahmen told The National near the tent which has become her new home in the past two days.

Mrs Abderrahmen who had two children, a boy aged 14 and a girl aged 6, said her son froze and could not get out of the door when their house started shacking.

“He would not move from fear, I just had to throw him out of the door,” she said.

Mrs Abderrahman said she is thankful that they survived but losing her home and having nowhere to go with her children has been very difficult for them.

"We are devastated for losing our homes, I have no idea where my children and I would go after this," she said.

The National reports from a hospital in Morocco which is treating earthquake victims

Meanwhile in Marrakech, people continue to camp out in parks and car parks, out of fear that aftershocks could bring their buildings down.

“It only lasted for few seconds but it’s an experience you can never forget,” Marrakesh resident Mohssen Al Farqi told The National.

“Even though it’s safer now, we can still feel the ground moving,” Mr Al Farqi added.

Tourists who left their hotels to escape the quake are sleeping on the floors at Marrakesh Menara Airport.