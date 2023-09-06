Two wounded in stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Two Israeli settlers were injured in Jerusalem's Old City after a Palestinian teenager reportedly stabbed them, Palestinian and Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

Israel's Jerusalem police spokesperson identified the suspect as a 17-year-old resident of East Jerusalem, who got off a bus before heading to the promenade of the Jaffa Gate "armed with a large knife".

He was later "subdued" by officers, police said.

Israel's national Medical and Rescue Organisation said it responded to a call at 3.23pm near the Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem's Old City.

Paramedics assisted two victims with stab injuries before they were taken to Hadassah Mount Scopus and Shaare Zedek Hospitals, it said.

A man aged in his 50s was "severely injured" with multiple stab wounds to his upper body, the organisation said.

The second, a 17-year-old male, was identified as a tourist with a "minor superficial stab wound to his stomach".

Palestinian media later shared footage of what they said are Israeli forces closing in on the suspect's home in the south of East Jerusalem's neighbourhood of Jabel Mukaber.

تغطية صحفية: "قوات الاحتلال تحاصر منزل منـفـذ عمـلية القدس ببلدة جبل المكبر بالقدس المحتلة". pic.twitter.com/xqRsZICBwH — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) September 6, 2023

State news agency Wafa said Israel deployed a "heavy security presence" near the Jaffa Gate and "looked through locals' ID cards and belongings".

Police and paramedics have a permanent and large presence at Jaffa Gate. Numbers swelled within minutes of the stabbing. And just after an hour, the scene was largely back to normal.

Palestinian news outlet Quds Feed said Israeli forces arrested the suspect's mother and sister from their family home.

Three stabbing weeks have taken place in Jerusalem in just over a week. Jaffa Gate is the busiest and most touristic site of the Old City's entrances.

Jerusalem is home to holy sites to the three monotheistic faiths. In 1967, Israel captures East Jerusalem and later annexed it in a move not recognised by the international community. Palestinians regard East Jerusalem as the capital for a future state while Israel considers the entire city its capital.