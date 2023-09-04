Sudan army chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan travels to South Sudan

Sudan’s army chief went to South Sudan on Monday for talks with its President on his second trip abroad since the military and a rival paramilitary group began a devastating war earlier this year.

Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, who is also chairman of Sudan's ruling Sovereign Council, will discuss the conflict with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, the council said.

He is being accompanied by Acting Foreign Minister Ali Al Sadiq, the head of the General Intelligence Authority Gen Ahmed Ibrahim Mufadel, and other military officers, the council said.

Gen Al Burhan and his delegation departed from Port Sudan airport, the Sudan News Agency said.

Simmering tensions between the Sudanese military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen Mohamed Dagalo, erupted into open fighting in the capital Khartoum in mid-April before spreading to other parts of the country.

The conflict has turned Khartoum into an urban battlefield, with the RSF controlling vast swathes of the city. The military headquarters, where Gen Al Burhan was reportedly stationed since April, has been one of the epicentres of the conflict.

The army chief travelled from Port Sudan to Egypt last week for talks with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in the Egyptian coastal city of New Alamein. It was his first trip abroad since the war. Both Egypt and South Sudan neighbour Sudan.