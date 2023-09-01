Palestinian killed during Israeli raid on West Bank town of Aqaba

A Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces on Friday morning, as they stormed the town of Aqaba in the occupied West Bank.

Abdel Rahim Fayyez Ghannam, 36, was shot in the head, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Israeli forces exchanged gunfire with armed groups and raided a house.

Israel's troops fired live ammunition, rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas, wounding four men, Palestinian state news agency Wafa reported.

Militant group Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades said its fighters engaged in a "wide" operation with Israeli forces, in a number of areas in Tubas, and inflicted damage to some of the military's vehicles.

Israeli forces reported no casualties but said a raid was conducted where "armed persons were injured" during confrontations where they used "shoulder-fired missiles and grenades".

Tensions have risen this year in the occupied West Bank, resulting in the highest number of deaths recorded between Israelis and Palestinians since 2005, the UN said last month.

So far this year, at least 225 Palestinians, 32 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian have been killed in violence linked to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, according to an AFP tally based on official sources on both sides.

Israel has also conducted raids on refugee camps, towns and cities in the West Bank.

There have been major operations in Jenin and Nablus where dozens of people have been killed, including children, and hundreds wounded.