Jordan's King Abdullah defends internet law banning VPNs

Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Tuesday defended a new law that bans both virtual private networks (VPNs) as well as online content deemed by authorities to be divisive, saying the legislation does not compromise freedom of expression.

The new law “must not be on account of the right of Jordanians to express themselves or criticise public policies”, he told members of a pro-government human rights council, according to Jordan's official TV channel.

Jordan allows for different views, “as proven by our history”, said the monarch.

The US, Jordan's main donor and military supporter, has condemned the new law, saying it undermines free speech.

The law criminalises the use of VPNs, which help internet users to bypass local restrictions and maintain anonymity online

Those who spread “false news” that “undermines national unity” or commit “character assassination” online face jail terms of no less than three months and up to three years, as well as thousands of dollars in fines.

Internet users who “offend public morals” will receive at least nine months in jail.

“Jordan is not an arbitrary country and it will never be,” said King Abdullah, who has ruled since 1999.

He holds all significant powers in the country of 10 million.

Some debate is allowed in Jordan and a few independent politicians are members of the overwhelmingly loyalist legislature. But Jordanian authorities have prosecuted or filed more than 2,000 cases against journalists, activists and dissidents in the past three years, rights groups say.

The king signed the legislation at the weekend, days after a Jordanian journalist was sentenced to one year in jail over his Facebook comments and a month after a satirical Jordanian site was blocked in the country.

In July, authorities blocked Al Hudood, a Jordanian satirical publication in London that is styled after The Onion, a popular US satirical website. TikTok and the debate application Clubhouse are also blocked in Jordan.

Last week, Jordanian satirist Ahmad Al Zoubi was sentenced to one year in jail on charges of inciting sectarian strife in connection with Facebook comments he made. He wrote the remarks in support of lorry drivers who went on strike in southern Jordan in December to protest against fuel prices.