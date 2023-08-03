Palestinian Authority's UN ambassador sees surge in international support

The Palestinian Authority's ambassador to the UN says the majority of government submissions to the International Court of Justice condemn Israel's occupation of Palestine.

The majority of submissions, from 55 nations, say Israel is making a future Palestinian state unviable, according to Ambassador Riyad Mansour.

Submissions to the ICJ included all five permanent members of the UN Security Council – the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France, and came from every continent, exceeding Palestinian expectations, Mr Mansour told reporters.

He didn't provide further details on the submissions, except to say the vast majority supported the Palestinians.

A UN General Assembly resolution, adopted in December, asks the court’s opinion on the legality of Israeli policies in the Palestinian territories and the legal consequences of Israeli measures it said are “aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem.”

Israel has occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem since the Six-Day War of 1967.

Mr Mansour said countries that made submissions to the court have until October 25 to rebut those of other nations or to make further statements.

"When should we expect the opinion to be submitted? To be cautious, I think maybe sometime in the spring of next year. But, of course, the court is the master of its destiny," he was quoted by the Associated Press.

The court has also been asked for an opinion on how all Israeli policies affect the legal status of its occupation and the wider consequences of this for the UN and the international community.

The case has been blasted as "despicable" by Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, while Israel's UN envoy Gilad Erdan said the UN is "morally bankrupt."

The ICJ, also known as the World Court, is the top UN court dealing with disputes between states. Its rulings are binding, although the ICJ has no power to enforce them.

It last addressed the Israeli -Palestinian conflict in 2004, when the Assembly asked it to consider the legality of an Israeli -built separation barrier.

The court ruled it was contrary to international law and called on Israel to immediately halt construction. In December, the general assembly called on Israel to adhere to the ruling.

The occupied West Bank has seen record levels of violence this year, with 2023 set to be the deadliest for Palestinians since UN records began, amid almost daily Israeli raids

Last month, the Israeli army deployed armed drones, apache helicopters in densely-populated areas of the West Bank.

Much of Jenin refugee camp was reduced to rubble following a the biggest raid in more than 20 years, killing 12 Palestinians in two days and destroying homes and 80 per cent of the camp, the Palestinian representative to the UN said.

Israeli forces used bulldozers to tear up streets in Jenin, forcing thousands to flee the camp, usually home to about 18,000 people. It was one of a string of deadly raids to hit the city this year as Israel continues what it says is a crackdown on suspected Palestinian militants, although civilians are also often targeted and killed, including teenagers and children.