Israeli forces kill Palestinian teenager in West Bank

Israeli forces killed a 14-year-old Palestinian in the occupied West Bank city of Qalqilya on Wednesday night, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Fares Abu Samra was critically injured during an Israeli operation that sparked violent clashes in the city, and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Israel’s military said its forces arrested nine suspects during overnight raids in the West Bank, in a statement released on Thursday morning.

An Israeli separation barrier in the West Bank city of Qalqilya. AP

It did not refer to Abu Sara’s killing, saying only that “hits were identified” during riots and that the incident is under review.

It came the same day that Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man outside the West Bank city of Nablus.

The man was named as Muhammad Nada by the Palestinian health ministry.

Israel’s military said the man fired at their troops.

The killings are the latest casualties in almost daily raids that have been taking place throughout the West Bank this year.