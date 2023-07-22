Yemen identifies suspect in UN official Moayad Hameidi's killing

Authorities in Yemen have identified a suspect in the killing of a World Food Programme official in the southern Taiz province, a security official told AFP.

Moayad Hameidi, the head of the UN food agency's office in Taiz, was killed in a shooting on Friday in the nearby city of Turbah, Rome-based WFP has confirmed.

"The perpetrator of the criminal assassination of the United Nations employee in the city of Turbah in Taiz [province] has been in the city of Taiz since 2017, after fleeing Aden due to security operations against Al Qaeda operatives," the security official said late on Friday.

The Taiz province official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, was unable to confirm whether the suspect belonged to the Islamist group.

Aden has been the seat of Yemen's internationally recognised government since Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized the capital Sanaa in 2014.

The conflict escalated the following year when a Saudi-led coalition intervened in support of the government.

Fighting has eased over the past year, although sporadic attacks continue.

WFP is deeply saddened to confirm that a staff member was shot and killed by unknown gunmen on Friday afternoon in Turbah, #Taiz in south west Yemen.



Read the full @WFP statement on the death of a staff member in #Yemen: ⬇️ https://t.co/HHHo1K2cWv — WFP Yemen (@WFPYemen) July 21, 2023

An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect, according to an Interior Ministry telegram seen by AFP.

Taiz is controlled by the government but is surrounded and blockaded by areas under Houthi control.

Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula and militants loyal to ISIS have thrived in the chaos of Yemen's war.

The Saudi-led coalition as well as the US and UAE-backed forces have clamped down on Islamist militants in Yemen.

In an initial statement on Friday, the WFP said it was "deeply saddened" by the death of its employee.

The agency later announced that "Moayad Hameidi, a Jordanian national, died shortly after being transferred to hospital."

He "was shot and killed by unknown gunmen on Friday afternoon in Turbah", it added.

"A dedicated humanitarian, Hameidi, had worked for WFP for 18 years, including a previous stint in Yemen as well as time in Sudan, Syria, and Iraq."

WFP's Yemen country director, Richard Ragan, said: "Any loss of life in humanitarian service is an unacceptable tragedy."

The UN special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, said in a tweet: "Our deepest condolences go out to Moayad's family, friends, and colleagues. And we mourn his tragic loss with the humanitarian community in Yemen."

In 2018, Lebanese aid worker Hanna Lahoud, who worked for the International Committee of the Red Cross, was killed by unknown assailants in Taiz province.