Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in Nablus raid

The Israeli army has killed two Palestinians during a raid in Nablus, the latest in a pattern of worsening violence in the occupied West Bank.

Three others were wounded in the military operation on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army.

Deadly army raids have become a regular feature of daily life across the occupied West Bank over the past year, particularly in Nablus and Jenin, where 10 people were killed in an army operation on Monday.

The two-day raid left much of Jenin's refugee camp reduced to rubble.

Despite international pleas for de-escalation, the Israeli government has vowed to continue its clampdown on militants it claims are responsible for committing or plotting attacks against Israelis.

Civilians have also been killed during the military operations, with Israeli forces deploying Apache helicopters in densely populated refugee camps.

The latest raid comes a day after a Palestinian gunman was shot dead by Israeli troops after killing a soldier near the Kedumim settlement.

Several Israelis were also wounded in a ramming and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv on Monday.

The man thought to be responsible for the incident, a Palestinian from the Hebron area, was killed by an armed passer-by.