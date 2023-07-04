Seven injured in ramming and stabbing attack in Israel's Tel Aviv

Seven people have been injured, three seriously, in a car ramming and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv, Israeli police have said.

The suspected perpetrator of the attack has been "neutralised", they said. Palestinian media showed photos of the purported suspect lying dead near the scene.

One of those seriously injured is a 46-year-old woman, the ambulance services said.

"The suspect was driving a vehicle traveling from south to north, (and) rammed into pedestrians standing in the shopping centre and proceeded to get out of the vehicle to stab civilians with a sharp object," the police said.

Militant group Hamas praised the attack but did not immediately take responsibility for it.

"The heroic operation in Tel Aviv is the first response to the occupation's crimes against our people in Jenin Camp," the group said on Telegram.

An Israeli operation in Jenin, in its second day, has killed 10 people and wounded 50 others, 20 critically.

The Jenin Brigades militant group called on the public to "declare their joy in celebration of this divine revenge" in Tel Aviv in response to the Israeli attacks on Jenin.