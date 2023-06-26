People trapped as 13-storey building gives way in Egypt

A 13-storey apartment building has collapsed in the Egyptian coastal city of Alexandria, police officials say.

According to eyewitnesses, speaking to local media on Monday, several people are trapped beneath the rubble, including residents and customers of a supermarket located in the building.

The block is mainly used to house holidaymakers in the city during the summer months. Rescue teams are on site to remove the rubble and determine whether there are people trapped under it.

Municipal officials have yet to release an exact number of injuries or casualties.

An initial police report determined that the building's collapse was the result of a “vertical split” in its structure.

Hospitals in the area have been asked to prepare for the arrival of any victims.

Building collapses are common in Egypt, where unsupervised construction is rampant in the country’s rural provinces as well as in densely populated unofficial settlements in its big cities.

In January, six people were killed when an apartment building south of the country collapsed.

The following month, another six died and 27 were injured when a four-storey building north of the country was brought down when a room full of gas cylinders exploded.

In April, another building collapsed in Alexandria, killing six people and injuring five others.