Iraqi official leading post-ISIS reconstruction dismissed over alleged corruption

A senior Iraqi official in charge of post-war reconstruction has been relieved of his duties on suspicion of corruption.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani let go of the head of the state-run fund in charge of rebuilding areas damaged by the war with ISIS on Sunday, a government spokesman said.

Mohammed Al Ani’s termination over suspected corruption is the first for a senior government official since Mr Al Sudani took office in late October.

In 2015, Iraq established the Reconstruction Fund for Areas Affected by Terroristic Operations (REFAATO) to carry out and supervise efforts to rebuild areas damaged by the militant attacks.

Its establishment came amid a gruelling war between Iraqi security forces and ISIS militants, who a year earlier managed to occupy nearby one-third of the country.

Backed by a US-led coalition, Iraq announced victory over ISIS in late 2017 after three years of fighting that left many occupied cities in ruins.

The war with ISIS left large areas of the north and west in ruins, and millions of Iraqis remain without access to clean water, adequate electricity supply and proper health care.

In early 2018, Iraq appealed for around $88 billion for reconstruction at an international donor summit in Kuwait

However, it has since fallen short of its target with countries pledging $30 billion in loans and investment.

Government spokesman Basim Al Awadi said investigation and audit committees were formed “as part of the government measures to scrutinise suspensions of corruption and mismanagement in using money allocation to offer service to citizens”.

Mr Al Ani's termination was among recommendations approved by the prime minister, he said.

“The government has prepared a detailed program to introduce management reforms in the fund and to relief the underperforming employees who wasted the public fund,” he added.

Mr Al Ani, who served as trade minister from 2018 to 2020, will be replaced by Saad Faisal Al Jabouri, he added.

No further details were given.

REFAATO, which was assigned to carry out mid and long-term reconstruction operations for areas liberated from ISIS, started its work in 2015 with a primary amount of 500 billion Iraqi dinars from the government.

It was later given grants from foreign governments, international bodies and non-governmental organisations as well as from the federal budget.

Iraq endured decades of war, UN-imposed economic sanctions, and political and security instability following the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam.