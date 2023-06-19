Israel deploys military helicopter during Jenin raid

Amateur video footage appears to show aircraft launching flares

The helicopter during the Israeli raid in Jenin. Reuters
Thomas Helm
Ismaeel Naar
Jun 19, 2023
Israel deployed a military helicopter over Jenin during a raid in the northern West Bank city on Monday.

At least one Palestinian was killed and 22 injured during the operation by Israeli troops, the Palestinian Authority health ministry said.

The fighting was the latest in more than a year of near-daily violence in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident.

Amateur video footage from Jenin appeared to show an Israeli military helicopter launching flares during the army operation.

– This is a developing story.

Updated: June 19, 2023, 6:39 AM
IsraelPalestineWest Bank
