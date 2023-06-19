Israel deploys military helicopter during Jenin raid

Israel deployed a military helicopter over Jenin during a raid in the northern West Bank city on Monday.

At least one Palestinian was killed and 22 injured during the operation by Israeli troops, the Palestinian Authority health ministry said.

The fighting was the latest in more than a year of near-daily violence in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli Apache helicopter dropping flares over Jenin during clashes with armed militants. pic.twitter.com/dQlkDO3Wrc — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) June 19, 2023

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident.

Amateur video footage from Jenin appeared to show an Israeli military helicopter launching flares during the army operation.

– This is a developing story.