Israel to accelerate settlement construction in occupied West Bank

Israel's government on Sunday approved legislation to speed up the construction of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, handing more power to Defence Minister Bezalel Smotrich over one of the most contentious issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Settlement construction no longer has to be approved at a political level, Israel’s public broadcaster Kan reported, changing from the current system which has been in place for more than 25 years.

Under the new system, proposals for settlement construction can now be submitted to Israel's Supreme Planning Council without prior political approval, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported, with political intervention cut from four stages to two.

Mr Smotrich – leader of the Religious Zionism party, a coalition partner in Mr Netanyahu's government – will now wield more influence in the process and the minister, who has come under fire for anti-Palestinian remarks, will have authority over construction planning.

It comes a week before Israel’s planning committee for the West Bank is set to meet to consider advancing plans for thousands of new homes in Israeli settlements.

Almost 5,000 new housing units are expected to be approved this week, Kan reported, claiming Mr Minister Smotrich has approved more construction this year than there has been in any other.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and Religious Zionism proposed the change in December, drawing ire from Palestinians, the US and rights groups.

Advancing Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, considered illegal under international law, has been a priority of Mr Netanyahu's government, widely considered to be the most far-right in the country's history.

The move threatens to worsen an already tense situation in the West Bank and has drawn condemnation from Palestinian officials and human rights organisations.

The Palestinian foreign ministry has called for “real international and American action” against the decision which allows for the “quiet, noiseless” approval of settlement projects.

Hussein Al Sheikh, Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organisation's executive committee, announced it will boycott a Monday meeting of the Higher Economic Committee scheduled with the Israelis in light of the move, and said the Palestinians are looking at other measures to take in response.

Israeli NGO Peace Now said: “This pro-settler government is irresponsibly empowering those who seek to erase Palestinian villages, representing a dangerous minority driven by messianic ideals.”

“This decision will lead to further harmful construction in the settlements, in clear violation of international law,” it added.

Almost 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire so far this year, according to an AFP tally.