Sudan rivals could use drones to monitor 24-hour truce

Sudan’s warring parties have discussed a potential 24-hour ceasefire deal that would be monitored by surveillance drones.

Fighting across the three cities that make up Sudan's greater capital region – Khartoum, Bahri and Omdurman – has picked up after a 12-day ceasefire between the army and RSF formally expired on June 3 after repeated violations.

A new ceasefire is now being considered, a representative from the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group confirmed.

“The proposal includes imposing sanctions on the party that will violate the truce, and negotiations will be suspended permanently in the event that the two sides do not adhere to them,” Mustafa Mohammed Ibrahim, a member of the advisory office of the commander of the RSF in Sudan, told the Arab World News Agency.

The RSF representative said that monitoring of this short truce by the US and Saudi Arabian, the main facilitators of the negotiation process, “will be more rigorous, and it will be done through surveillance drones”.

The RSF, in the eighth week of a power struggle with the Sudanese army, attacked the heavily protected Yarmouk complex on Tuesday, according to witnesses.

The group posted videos on Wednesday in which it claimed to have taken over a warehouse filled with weapons and ammunition.

A joint Saudi-US statement confirmed on Tuesday that Sudan’s army and RSF delegations are continuing indirect talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

The talks aim to outline ways to allow humanitarian aid to reach those in need, as well as steps that both parties must take before officially resuming the Jeddah talks.

Smoke rises over Khartoum, Sudan, on Wednesday. AP

Several countries that make up the “Friends of Sudan” group called on the warring parties to fully return to the negotiations table in Jeddah “to resolve issues related to violations, and to reach a ceasefire agreement that will be fully respected.”

The statement, signed by the UAE, US, Britain, France, Germany, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Sweden and EU nations, expressed deep concern about the “continuing violence and the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Sudan,” in addition to reports of human rights violations and looting of humanitarian aid.