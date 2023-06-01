US will not resume Sudan mediation until sides get 'serious'

The US said it will only mediate a truce between Sudan's warring parties when they get “serious”, after the army left negotiations.

On Wednesday, the army blasted paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) bases after pulling out of the truce talks, accusing its rival of breaching the armistice meant to bring in aid.

The US said that there had been “serious violations of the ceasefire by both sides”.

READ MORE: Sudan ceasefire crumbles as army chief vows to wipe out rivals

“Once the forces make clear by their actions that they are serious about complying with the ceasefire, the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are prepared to resume facilitation of the suspended discussions to find a negotiated solution to this conflict,” the US State Department said on Thursday.

“These violations have led us as a facilitator of these talks to seriously question whether the parties are ready to take the actions needed to meet the obligations they have undertaken on behalf of the Sudanese people.”

Sudan's civil aviation authority said it will extend the closure of Sudanese airspace until June 15.

“Aid and evacuation flights will be excepted from this decision after securing permissions from relevant authorities”.

In both the north and south Khartoum on Wednesday, troops loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan reportedly attacked key bases of the RSF led by commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan with representatives of the Sudanese army and Rapid Support forces in Jeddah. Saudi Press Agency

One witness said there was “heavy artillery fire from army camps” in the capital's north, on the 47th day of a war that is believed to have claimed 1,800 lives, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.

Another reported “artillery blasts on the RSF camp in Al Salha” in southern Khartoum – the largest paramilitary base and arsenal in the city.

The attacks came two days after United States and Saudi mediators said the warring parties had agreed to extend the initial week-long humanitarian truce by five days.

The mediators of the talks in Jeddah acknowledged repeated breaches but have held off imposing any sanctions.

The UN says 1.2 million people have been internally displaced and more than 425,000 have fled to neighbouring countries.