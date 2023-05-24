Egypt criticises Ethiopia over claim Gerd dam dispute has become Arab-African conflict

Egypt criticised Ethiopia on Wednesday for branding their dispute over a Nile dam being built by Addis Ababa as an Arab-African conflict.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry disputed what it called "false claims" by Ethiopia that Cairo and Khartoum had agreed with Addis Ababa during past negotiations on details of the filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, or Gerd.

An Arab summit held in Saudi Arabia last week adopted a resolution supporting the position of Egypt and Sudan in their dispute over the Gerd with Ethiopia.

The Egyptian statement, released by ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid, said Ethiopia's assertion that the resolution amounted to an Arab-African dispute was a "desperate attempt to drive a wedge between Arab and African nations."

It also reminded the Ethiopians of Egypt's role in the 1950s and 1960s in support of African liberation movements and its current bid to offer technical assistance to African nations.

That the African Union is based in Addis Ababa, it added, does not give Ethiopia the right to speak for African nations.

Egypt is alarmed that the Gerd would reduce its share of the Nile's water, a possibility that would badly hurt its vast agricultural sector and disrupt its delicate food balance.

Both Egypt and Sudan want Ethiopia to enter a legally-binding agreement on the filling and operation of the dam.

The last round of negotiations between the three nations collapsed in 2021.