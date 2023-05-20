Iran executes man convicted of human trafficking and leading prostitution ring

Iran on Saturday executed a man convicted of leading a human trafficking and prostitution ring, a day after hanging three men linked to protests triggered by Mahsa Amini's death, the judiciary said.

"Following confirmation of the sentence of Shahrouz Sokhanvari, also known as Alex, in the Supreme Court, he was hanged this morning," the judiciary's Mizan Online news website said.

"Alex" was captured in Malaysia in co-ordination with Interpol and transferred to Iran, media reported in 2020.

He was charged with "corruption on earth" for "establishing and managing a wide network of prostitution at the international level, which has been attracting Iranian and foreign girls", Mizan added.

"Corruption on earth” is a term Iranian authorities use to refer to a broad range of offences, including those related to morals.

The judiciary said Sokhanvari had left Iran in 1983, living in countries including India, Malaysia, Ukraine and the US before authorities seized him while abroad and brought him back to Tehran in 2020.

Read more Iran executes three protesters, ignoring US call for reprieve

It did not name the country where he was detained or the process leading to his arrest.

Sokhanvari's execution came a day after Iran hanged three men found guilty of waging "war against God" for shooting dead three members of the security forces at a demonstration in the central city of Isfahan on November 16.

Friday's executions drew condemnation from the West and human rights groups based outside Iran.

Iran witnessed waves of nationwide protests following the September 16 death of 22-year-old Amini, an Iranian Kurd who had been arrested for an alleged breach of the country's dress code for women.

Iran has executed more than 220 people since the start of the year, according to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group.

The country executes more people annually than any other nation except China, according to human rights groups including Amnesty International.

At least 582 people were executed in Iran last year, the highest number since 2015, the two groups said.