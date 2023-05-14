Prince Ali of Jordan inaugurates Pele stadium in Bethlehem

Prince Ali bin Al Hussein visited the city on Sunday

Prince Ali bin Al Hussein with footballers from Jordan and Palestine's under-23 squads. Prince Ali bin Al Hussein / Twitter
The National
The National
May 14, 2023
Former Fifa presidential candidate Prince Ali bin Al Hussein of Jordan travelled to the occupied West Bank on Sunday to inaugurate a football stadium dedicated to football legend Pele, near Bethlehem.

Palestinians decided to rename the football stadium after Brazil’s Pele following his death late last year.

Prince Ali bin Al Hussein at the inauguration of the Pele International Stadium Al Khader. Courtesy Prince Ali bin Hussein / Twitter

The stadium has been renamed and will now be called Pele International Stadium Al Khader.

The former Al Khader Stadium is about 5km from Bethlehem.

Prince Ali bin Hussein. Prince Ali bin Hussein / Twitter

"It was also an honour to inaugurate the Pele stadium with my brothers and sisters," Prince Ali said on Twitter. "Visiting Bethlehem was also a spiritual experience I can never forget."

The prince also watched a friendly football match between Jordan's and Palestine's under-23 squads.

Prince Ali bin Al Hussein with footballers from Jordan's and Palestine's under-23 squads. Prince Ali bin Al Hussein / Twitter

Updated: May 14, 2023, 7:17 PM
