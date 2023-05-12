Dismissed Lebanese judge files new charges against Riad Salameh, his wife and an actress

Mount Lebanon public prosecutor Ghada Aoun has filed charges against Lebanon's central bank Governor Riad Salameh, his wife Nada Salameh and Lebanese actress Stephanie Saliba on suspicion of illicit enrichment.

She asked Mount Lebanon's first investigating judge Nicolas Mansour to issue arrest warrants against them in their absence.

Ms Aoun also lodged a complaint against Lebanon and Gulf Bank, where Lebanese actress Saliba holds substantial funds.

Ms Aoun was removed from her office on May 4. She has appealed against the decision before the High Disciplinary Court and remains in her position until a final ruling is reached.

The reasons behind her dismissal have not been disclosed, but Ms Aoun has been criticised in the past for her unconventional methods.

She has a history of pursuing high-ranking officials and banks during the severe economic crisis that has unfolded in the country in 2019, after decades of squandering public funds and mismanagement.

She made the headlines in March last year when she charged central bank Governor Riad Salameh and his brother, Raja Salameh, with illicit enrichment.

She requested the detention of Raja Salameh, who was jailed for two months in 2022, before he was released on a record bail of approximately 100 billion Lebanese pounds ($3.7 million).

Saliba was briefly detained last December upon her arrival in Beirut, after Ms Aoun brought charges against Riad Salameh for allegedly using misappropriated money to buy the actress gifts including property.

Ms Aoun tweeted: “Did I make a mistake when I opened the file on Riad Salameh [ …] discovering the waste, abuse of power, and subsequent manipulation of the bank's budgets? Did I make a mistake when I looked into the lawsuits of depositors who lost their lifelong earnings?”

She also initiated legal proceedings against the Lebanese bank BankMed on Tuesday on allegations of money laundering.

Bankmed did not comment.

Lebanon's banking lobby, the Association of Banks in Lebanon, said on Thursday that “prosecutors continue to prosecute certain banks and change the criminal description of the offence by inappropriately qualifying it as a suspected money laundering offence”.

Riad Salameh is accused of embezzling more than $330 million from the central bank in at least six European countries with the help of his relatives.

Reports say that the French judiciary have notified him of their intention to press preliminary charges of fraud and money laundering during his hearing on May 16.