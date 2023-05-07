Israel releases Jordanian MP suspected of smuggling weapons

Israel has released a Jordanian lawmaker accused of attempting to smuggle weapons into the country, Amman confirmed on Sunday

Imad Adwan was arrested last month for allegedly trying to take weapons and gold into Israel, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said at the time.

Jordan's foreign ministry spokesperson Ambassador Sinan Majali confirmed he was being handed over to Jordanian authorities on the King Hussein bridge border crossing, which connects Jordan with the occupied West Bank.

Israel’s Shin Bet intelligence service said he was released to Jordan, “for further investigation and prosecution".

READ MORE Jordan blames Israel for escalation in Palestine as violence spreads across Levant borders

“Officials in Israel conveyed to Jordan a demand to prosecute the member of parliament in his country,” the Shin Bet added, just hours before Jordan's parliament lifted his diplomatic immunity.

Mr Adwan was arrested on April 22 as he crossed by car into the occupied West Bank carrying bags with more than 200 guns, Israel's internal security services said.

Shin Bet said an investigation revealed he had used his diplomatic passport to smuggle goods, including gold, birds and electronic cigarettes, into Israel on 12 occasions.

A military court extended his detention last week as mystery shrouded the case.

A number of Jordanian officials connected to the case were also arrested in Jordan on Sunday, it added.

The case sparked further tension between Israel and Jordan, whose relations have deteriorated over the past year amid worsening violence in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Mr Adwan sits on the Jordanian parliament's Palestine Committee, which monitors Israeli actions in the occupied Palestinian territories but has no say on foreign policy.

He represents a district bordering Israel and supporters in the area protested to demand his release.