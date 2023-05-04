Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank raid

Israeli forces killed three Palestinians in a morning raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry has said.

“Two of the martyrs have completely distorted features due to the intensity of the shooting, which makes it difficult to identify them,” the ministry said.

Israel said two of the dead were responsible for killing a British-Israeli woman and her two daughters last month.

It named Hassan Katnani and Maad Masri as Hamas operatives and said an accomplice, Ibrahim Hura, was also killed.

Lucy Dee's daughters Rina and Maia were killed when their car was shot at near an Israeli settlement during the Passover holiday.

Mrs Dee initially survived the attack but died in a Jerusalem hospital several days later.

Border police, undercover intelligence forces and the army carried out the Thursday operation.

Israeli media reported explosive drones were also used in the Nablus raid.

The city has been a flashpoint for violence over the past year amid daily army raids following a string of attacks last spring.