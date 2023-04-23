Israelis resume mass protests against judicial reform plans

Protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to reform Israel's judicial system regained strength on Saturday, with tens of thousands on the streets.

Mr Netanyahu has been accused of trying to stage a power grab by weakening the country’s supreme court, strengthening the government’s ability to select court members and allowing parliament to overturn the court’s rulings by a simple majority vote.

The proposals led to the biggest protests in Israel’s history, accompanied by strikes across almost every sector of the economy, including the security forces, where some soldiers withheld their service.

Protesters in Tel Aviv demonstrate against the planned judicial overhaul. Reuters

In central Tel Aviv, for the 16th consecutive week, crowds gathered in a show of defiance against plans they see as an existential threat to Israeli democracy. They waved the blue and white national flags that have become a hallmark of the protests over the past three months.

The protests came before Israel's independence day marking 75 years since the establishment of the country, and Israeli memorial day, which commemorates those killed in wars and in terrorist attacks, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mr Netanyahu paused the plans last month as the crisis escalated, and his Likud party plummeted in polls.

“My father was killed on Yom Kippur War,” photographer Miri Pinchuk, 53, told Reuters. “He gave his life for this country, because he was raised up also with the belief that it's going to be a democracy.”

The government accuses activist judges of increasingly usurping the role of parliament, and says the overhaul is needed to restore balance between the judiciary and elected politicians.

Critics say it will remove vital checks and balances underpinning a democratic state and hand unchecked power to the government.

“There is this sentence from the Bible, from David's lamentation, saying 'How heroes fell'. And actually, the question now turns instead of 'How heroes fell?', to 'For what?',” lawyer David Gilat, 63, said.

A poll released by Israel's public broadcaster on Friday found the plans remain deeply unpopular, with 53 per cent saying they believe they will harm the country. Additionally, 60 per cent of Israelis said the government does not represent them and 48 per cent believe the situation in the country will continue to get worse.