Fierce fighting continues in Sudan's capital between army and paramilitary force

The sound of heavy gunfire and artillery shelling rocked Khartoum on Sunday morning as fighting between Sudan’s army and the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces continued for a second day, with neither side claiming victory.

Calls for a cessation of hostilities made by world powers, including the US, UN, the European Union and the African Union went unheeded.

The thud of artillery shells and the screeching noise of rockets could be heard well after nightfall, when much of the capital's streets were deserted and engulfed in near total darkness.

The fighting forced Khartoum airport to close. Regional airlines, including Egypt Air, Saudia and Emirates, said they were suspending flights.

A fighter jet over Khartoum in Sudan during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army. Reuters

Authorities in Khartoum declared Sunday a holiday and urged residents to stay in the relative safety of their homes.

At least 25 people were killed and 183 injured, but many fear the death toll could be much higher given the scale of the fighting, the Sudanese Doctors' Union told Reuters news agency.

The two sides made conflicting claims on the progress of the fighting, with the RSF saying it controlled the Nile-side Republican palace, the army headquarters and Khartoum airport.

Fighting outside the state radio and television complex in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman continued after nightfall.

The military denied the RSF claims, with army chief and military ruler General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan saying the army had everything under control. He ordered officers and soldiers seconded to the RSF to immediately report back to their original army units.

Noticeable throughout Saturday, however, has been the brevity of army statements in contrast to the much longer and more detailed announcements by the RSF.

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces commander General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. AFP

The two sides were fighting elsewhere in the country too, with battles raging in cities north and west of the capital Khartoum.

The fighting in Khartoum involved tanks, artillery, rocket launchers and armoured vehicles, turning the city into killing fields that did not spare residential districts.

Neither the army nor the RSF announced casualty figures.

Video footage that surfaced online late on Saturday night showed Gen Al Burhan greeting troops standing on top of army tanks after nightfall. Officers accompanying the general were using mobile phone torches to illuminate the way for him.

It was not clear from the clip where the tanks were deployed. A smiling Gen Al Burhan shook hands with the soldiers as he hurriedly walked past the tanks.

“We know where you are hiding and we will get to you and hand you over to justice, or you die like any other dog,” RSF commander Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo told Al Jazeera network, apparently referring to Gen Al Burhan.

In the same interview, Gen Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, called Gen Al Burhan a “war criminal.”

Residents said battles were raging around the airport area for most of Saturday. Houses in the nearby district of Burry shook and windows were blown out. Artillery shells landed in some residential areas in Khartoum and Omdurman, they said.

The military warned residents that they would feel the ground shaking and hear the deafening thud of artillery fire. “But don't be worried, our co-ordinates are accurate.”

Sudan's Army chief and military ruler Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan. AFP

Although the scene of some dozen military coups, some of them violent since independence in 1956, Khartoum has never seen street battles on this scale.

The fighting took place as efforts to restore Sudan’s democratic transition, upended by a 2021 military takeover, was deadlocked over disagreements on the integration of the RSF into the armed forces as part of proposed reforms.

The RSF also claimed that its men had seized the airport in the northern city of Merowe and an adjacent military base. It said it was in control of the airport in the western city of Al Obeid.

There were reports of fighting between the two sides in the Darfur cities of Nyala and El Fashir.

The military said the air force was conducting operations against the RSF in Khartoum. Footage posted online showed a lone fighter jet in the sky above the city. The authenticity of the clip could not be independently verified.

Smoke is seen rising from a neighbourhood in Khartoum in Sudan during clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on Saturday. AP

The outbreak of clashes came two days after the army said the recent redeployment and mobilisation by the RSF in Khartoum and other major cities posed a danger to national security and constituted a breach of the law and the paramilitary's own regulations.

Footage shared on social media showed columns of black smoke rising from several areas in Khartoum on Saturday, with army vehicles stationed at major intersections. There were also clips showing tanks rushing across the streets, rocket launchers firing and civilian cars ablaze.

More footage posted online showed passengers at Khartoum airport cowering on the floor as gunfire is heard in the background.

The military said members of the RSF sneaked into Khartoum airport on Saturday and torched several civilian aircraft, including a Saudia Airbus. The airline later said one of its aircraft in Khartoum was involved in an “accident”.

Late on Saturday, Egypt and Saudi Arabia called for an emergency meeting of the Arab League’s permanent representatives to discuss Sudan. No date has been set for the meeting.

The RSF, meanwhile, assured the government in Cairo that Egyptian troops captured in Merowe would be treated well until their extradition is possible.

The Egyptians are part of a training mission stationed in the northern city’s military base.

A video clip posted online showed the Egyptian soldiers speaking to their captors while seated on the ground. “I am a captain in the armed forces of Egypt,” a voice is heard speaking in an Egyptian accent.

Another clip that surfaced late on Saturday, however, showed four Egyptian soldiers ordered by RSF fighters to crawl on the ground. An RSF fighter was shown hitting one of the Egyptians on the head and verbally abusing him.

The rise of the RSF

The RSF emerged from militias that fought on the government side in the conflict that broke out in Darfur 20 years ago. The militias were accused at the time of atrocities against civilians in the war that left 300,000 dead and displaced another 2.5 million.

It was legitimised in 2013 and is now thought to be a force of about 100,000 men, many of them deployed in Khartoum since 2019. The paramilitary expanded in recent years, independently procuring arms abroad and hiring foreign military advisers. It has vast economic interests, including goldmines.

Gen Dagalo is also known to enjoy the support of Russia and several regional powerhouses.

Gen Al Burhan and Gen Dagalo jointly staged a military takeover in October 2021. The two generals also co-operated in removing former dictator Omar Al Bashir from power in 2019.

However, differences surfaced late last year with Gen Dagalo saying the takeover was a mistake and served as a gateway for supporters of Al Bashir to make a political comeback. Gen Al Burhan dismissed the claim.