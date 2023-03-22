US conveys its concerns over Israel's move to repeal law banning West Bank settlements

The US has conveyed its concerns to Israel's ambassador to Washington Michael Herzog over legislation that repeals a ban on settlers from entering some northern areas of the occupied West Bank.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Mr Herzog discussed the importance of all sides “refraining from actions or rhetoric that could further inflame tensions leading into the Ramadan, Passover and Easter holidays”, the US State Department said on Tuesday.

However, Israeli Army Radio described the meeting as a “summoning”.

Former US ambassador to Israeli Martin Indyk said he did “not remember the last time” the US State Department formally summoned an Israeli ambassador.

Earlier, the US described the Israeli move to repeal the 2005 Disengagement Law as “provocative and counter-productive”.

The law prohibits the establishment of settlements in the West Bank.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces launched wide-ranging raids overnight in a number of occupied West Bank cities, including Ramallah, Nablus, Jericho and Bethlehem, a day before the start of Ramadan on Thursday, activists said.

Earlier this week, Israel's right-wing Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich drew international condemnation after making comments that effectively denied the existence of Palestinians.

“There are no Palestinians, because there isn't a Palestinian people,” he said on Sunday.

The US, Israel's closest ally, and the UAE condemned Mr Smotrich's comments.