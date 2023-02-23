Israeli air strikes hit Gaza after rockets fired overnight

Israel is carrying out air strikes on the Gaza Strip on Thursday after rockets were fired from the area, the military said, a day after a raid in the flashpoint city of Nablus in which 11 Palestinians were killed and more than 100 wounded.

Israeli forces said they hit a Hamas “weapons manufacturing site and military compound” in central and northern Gaza.

In response to the rockets fired from Gaza, IAF fighter jets struck both a weapons manufacturing site and military compound belonging to the Hamas Terrorist Organization, located in central and northern Gaza.1/3 pic.twitter.com/625A9zCzn1 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 23, 2023

Militant group Hamas said one of the men killed in Thursday's raid was a gunman from its own ranks.

“The resistance in Gaza is monitoring the escalating crimes conducted by the enemy against our people in the occupied West Bank and is running out of patience,” Abu Ubaida, a spokesman for the Hamas armed wing, said on Telegram.

Read more UN Security Council issues statement opposing Israeli settlement expansion

In Israel, senior members of the government including former prime minister Yair Lapid and controversial Interior Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir congratulated Israeli forces on Wednesday's operation, which the military said was carried out in response to “counterterrorism”.

Mr Ben-Gvir called the Israeli military “heroes”.

They made no mention of civilian casualties suffered on the Palestinian side, which included men aged 75 and 72.

Trails of smoke are seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel at sunrise in Gaza City on Thursday. Reuters

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces this year has reached 61 people. The Palestinian Health Ministry has called this the “bloodiest since the year 2000”, when the second Intifada took place.

Palestinian official Hussein Al Sheikh described Wednesday's incursion as a “massacre”. He said the Palestinian leadership would be requesting international protection at the UN Security Council.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE condemned Wednesday's escalation by Israel, while the US expressed “great concern” over the rise in tension in the West Bank.

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation called on Israeli authorities to de-escalate and “avoid taking steps to exacerbate tensions and instability in the region”.

With additional reporting from news agencies