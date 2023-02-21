How to activate earthquake rescue system on iOS and Android

After another earthquake in Turkey and Syria on Monday, residents in quake-hit areas have begun to share videos that show how to let rescue workers know if they become caught under rubble.

On Monday, a 6.4-magnitude quake struck the border region at a depth of 7.7km, killing three people and injuring 213, the Turkish disaster response agency AFAD said.

The video tells iOS users to press the lock button on the side of their phone five times to sound an alarm that will call emergency services and alert people to their location.

“Since we are passing through a difficult period with many earthquakes, there's an iPhone feature that you can activate in case you were, God forbid, facing a difficult situation when an earthquake hits,” a man's voice is heard to say in one video.

#نصائح|| طريقة تفعيل نظام التحذير من الزلازل على أجهزة آيفون ios ..شاهد الفيديو.. Posted by Mohamed Alhmady on Monday, February 20, 2023

On Android, the process is similar. Help can be called by activating the emergency location sharing option and pressing the power button five or more times.

After a five-second countdown, emergency actions will be taken depending on the settings activated, including calls to chosen contacts, sending a location or recording a video.

The Syrian Civil Defence White Helmets group, which has been working on search and rescue operations since the February 6 and February 20 quakes, shared an infographic on what to do in case of an emergency.

The instructions include staying away from windows and stairs, covering the head and neck, and staying clear of buildings “which have been hit by air strike”, as well as exiting temporary shelters.

هزة أرضية جديدة ضربت بعض مناطق شمال غربي #سوريا اليوم الاثنين 20 شباط

وتشهد المنطقة هزات ارتدادية قوية إلى متوسطة بعد الزلزال المدمر الذي ضرب المنطقة في 6 شباط.

نذكر أهلنا المدنيين بإرشادات الحماية وطرق الإخلاء الآمن للأبنية لضمان سلامتهم.#الخوذ_البيضاء #زلزال_سوريا pic.twitter.com/dVeCqZnpsw — الدفاع المدني السوري (@SyriaCivilDefe) February 20, 2023

Millions of Syrians have been displaced more than once during a 12-year war that has left them living in tents and temporary shelters that are weak against adverse weather, including freezing winter nights.

The White Helmets say more than 130 people in rebel-held areas were injured in Monday's event. Turkey said three people were killed.

The death toll from the February 6 quakes has risen to more than 46,000 people in both countries.

