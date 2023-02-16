Two Iraqi officers killed in raid on ISIS in Baghdad

Two Iraqi officers were killed when a terrorist detonated an explosive belt during a security raid in northern Baghdad, the Iraqi Media Cell said on Thursday.

A force from Baghdad Security Command raided an ISIS post as part of measures to secure a holy visit to the city of Kadhimiya to mark the anniversary of the death of revered Shiite imam Moussa Al Kadhim, the cell said in a statement.

During the raid, security forces killed three terrorists, one of whom was wearing an explosive belt, the cell said.

READ MORE ISIS claims responsibility for Iraq attack that killed nine police officers

“The operation resulted in the martyrdom of two officers and two fighters following the detonation of the explosive belt,” it added.

Moussa Al Kadhim is the seventh of 12 Shiite imams. He died in a Baghdad prison in the eighth century.

Thousands of black-clad pilgrims from across Iraq marched on Thursday in the annual procession to mark the imam's death.