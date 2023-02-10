Rescue workers criticise slow international response in rebel-controlled Syria

Follow the latest on the earthquake in Turkey and Syria

The director of the only search-and- rescue organisation operating in rebel-controlled north-west Syria on Friday criticised the international community’s slow response to send aid to the region after an earthquake killed tens of thousands in the region.

“We want to thank all the people that helped us and who came faster than the international community and the United Nations,” said Raed Saleh, director of the White Helmets Civil Defence.

The White Helmets are a volunteer search-and-rescue team in Syria’s opposition-held north-west, formed during the war in Syria, now more than 10 years old.

“Without their help, and without the donations from our fellows in Syria and our diaspora, we would not have been able to continue the search and rescue,” he said, adding that rescuers were unable to recover hundreds of bodies still under the rubble. The White Helmets have so far managed to save the lives of almost 3,000 people trapped in the ruins of their destroyed homes.

Mr Saleh said that the White Helmets would continue to search for life under the rubble of quake-afflicted disaster areas for another eight hours, but that “survival is very rare after the passage of 100 hours”.

More than 109 hours have passed since the 7.8-magnitude quake wreaked havoc across southern Turkey and Syria, destroying entire cities and villages.