Russia's Sergey Lavrov in Sudan as Kremlin seeks to improve relations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in Sudan on Wednesday for the second stop of a three-nation African tour mainly designed to improve Moscow’s international relations following its invasion of Ukraine last year.

The Kremlin’s veteran top diplomat is to arrive in Khartoum late on Wednesday and hold meetings on Thursday.

He is also visiting Mali and Mauritania as part of the trip.

While in Khartoum, Mr Lavrov was expected to renew Moscow’s keen interest in implementing a deal reached with deposed dictator Omar Al Bashir in 2018, granting Russia a logistical naval base on the Red Sea, according to Sudanese experts closely monitoring the two nations’ relations.

To Moscow’s dismay, Sudan in 2021 put on hold measures to implement the deal, reportedly under pressure from the US, regional powers and the civilian-led government in office at the time.

International resistance to the deal reflects the heating competition over control of the Red Sea’s strategic shipping lanes, where the US, its European allies and regional powers are seeking to prevent Russia and Iran from gaining a foothold, said the experts.

Russia is also coming under increasing pressure over the expanding involvement in Sudan of the Wagner Group, a military contractor owned by an oligarch with close ties to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

Washington is stepping up pressure on Sudan and others to expel the group, it was reported this week.

The US effort comes as President Joe Biden's administration is making a broad push against the Wagner Group, the target of new US sanctions in recent months over its expanding role in Russia's war in Ukraine.

A guard at the entrance to the PMC Wagner Center building, headquarters of the Wagner Group in St. Petersburg, Russia. EPA

In Sudan, Wagner was originally associated with Mr Al Bashir and now works with the top military generals who replaced him.

“Wagner tends to target countries with natural resources that can be used for Moscow’s objectives — gold mines in Sudan, for example, where the resulting gold can be sold in ways that circumvent Western sanctions,” said Catrina Doxsee, an expert on Wagner at Washington's Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

The Wagner Group’s role in Sudan and neighbouring Libya was central to talks between CIA Director William Burns and officials from the two nations last month. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also discussed the group with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi last week in Cairo, according to Egyptian officials.

Wagner started operating in Sudan in 2017, providing military training to intelligence and special forces, and to the paramilitary group the Rapid Support Forces, according to Sudanese officials and documents shared with the AP.

Commander of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. AFP

The RSF is led by Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy to military leader Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan. Gen Dagalo created a stir when he voiced his support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year while on a visit to Moscow.

Sudanese military leaders appear to have given Wagner control of gold mines in return, with the documents showing the group receiving mining rights through front companies with ties to Sudan’s powerful military and the RSF.