Turkey declares state of emergency as WHO warns 23 million affected by quake

Live updates: follow the latest news on the Turkey and Syria earthquake

Turkey on Tuesday announced a three-month state of emergency and the World Health Organisation warned 23 million people could have been affected by Monday's earthquake that has now killed more than 5,000 people.

The toll from the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that has left widespread devastation across eastern Turkey and northern Syria continued to rise sharply on Monday, with the UN saying “thousands” of children may have been among those killed.

So far, Turkey says at least 3,400 people have been killed while in Syria 1,600 are dead.

"It is now a race against time," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, explaining that the UN health agency was sending urgently required aid to the area.

Expand Autoplay Smoke billows at the site of a collapsed building in Iskenderun, Turkey. Getty

"We're mobilising emergency supplies and we have activated the WHO network of emergency medical teams to provide essential health care for the injured and most vulnerable."

The situation is particularly dire in northern Syria, which has already been decimated by years of civil war.

"This is a crisis on top of multiple crises in the affected region," said Adelheid Marschang, WHO senior emergency officer at the organisation's board meeting in Geneva.

READ MORE Why so many buildings collapsed in Turkey earthquake

However, the sole border crossing used to shuttle life-saving aid from Turkey was itself "a disaster zone", the UN said.

A representative said UN aid to north-western Syria was temporarily halted.

“Some roads are broken, some are inaccessible. There are logistical issues that need to be worked through,” Madevi Sun-Suon of the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Assistance told Reuters.

While rescue teams from 70 countries fly in to bolster the 24,400 emergency personnel now working on the ground in Turkey, in Syria people continued to dig through the debris with bare hands.

Syria's volunteer opposition rescue workers, known as the White Helmets, have appealed for heavy machinery to help.

“There are a lot of efforts by our teams but they are unable to respond to the catastrophe and the large number of collapsed buildings,” the group's head Raed Al Saleh told Reuters.

Without urgent aid, expert rescue teams and better access, the death toll could continue to rise sharply.

“The earthquakes that hit southern Turkey and northern Syria early yesterday morning may have killed thousands of children,” Unicef spokesman James Elder said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Cities of eastern Turkey before the earthquake - in pictures

Expand Autoplay The Pool of Abraham and Rizvaniye Mosque in the city of Sanliurfa. Turkey's south-eastern cities are home to beautiful architecture. All photos: Getty

Almost 6,000 buildings have been destroyed in Turkey. Bodies continue to be removed from under rubble in both countries.

In the impoverished rebel-held north-western regions of Syria, resources for assistance are scarce, in a country that is in its 12th year of war.

The World Health Organisation said it was “especially concerned” about areas in Turkey and Syria where communication is difficult.

Aside from the rising death toll, Dr Tedros said plummeting temperatures are making matters worse.

“Numbers do not tell us about the perilous situation that many families now face, having lost everything, forced to sleep outside in the middle of winter,” he said.

Nine hours after the first quake, another 7.5-magnitude aftershock hit Turkey, one of more than 200 aftershocks recorded since the initial disaster.

“More aftershocks are certainly expected, given the size of the main shock,” said Alex Hatem, a US Geological Survey research geologist.

“We expect aftershocks to continue in the coming days, weeks and months.”

Damage to infrastructure, roads and communication lines “continues to hamper access and other search and rescue efforts”, Dr Tedros said.

"Continued aftershocks, severe winter conditions, damage to roads, power supplies, communications and other infrastructure continue to hamper access and other search and rescue efforts"-@DrTedros #Türkiye #Syria #EB152 https://t.co/TQzdwgDOwc — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 7, 2023

In Syria, Abdelrazzaq Al Nahban said his younger brother died after being alive under rubble for 15 hours without medical assistance.

“There was nobody to take him to the hospital. We are incapable of doing anything,” he wrote on Facebook.

Many more like him shared their plight as aid became increasingly difficult to bring through from Turkey.

So far, 17 EU countries have offered assistance to Turkey in the form of search and rescue and medical emergency teams. More than 1,100 rescuers and 72 search dogs are heading to Turkey, with the first batch arriving on Monday.

#EUCivilProtection response to Türkiye #earthquake:⁰

17 EU countries 🇦🇹🇧🇬🇭🇷🇨🇿🇪🇪🇫🇷🇬🇷🇭🇺🇮🇹🇲🇹🇳🇱🇵🇱🇷🇴🇸🇰🇪🇸🇵🇹🇩🇪 together with 🇦🇱🇲🇪 have offered 25 search & rescue and 2 emergency medical teams.⁰

1155 rescuers & 72 search 🐕‍🦺 are heading to 🇹🇷, the first teams having arrived yesterday. pic.twitter.com/NRfIUGDW9s — EU Civil Protection & Humanitarian Aid 🇪🇺 (@eu_echo) February 7, 2023

Lebanon and Palestine have offered assistance despite their own dire finances.

Israel is also dispatching aid to Turkey. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said he was ready to send aid to Syria, although Damascus denied that it had asked for help. Syria and Israel have no official diplomatic relations.

The UAE, Iran and Iraq have also sent aid shipments.