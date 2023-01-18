Watch: Arab and European diplomats discuss Middle East developments at Davos 2023

Against a backdrop of intensifying geopolitical polarisation, countries in the Middle East and North Africa have attempted to insulate themselves by pursuing developing relationships, fostering economic co-operation and striving to avoid choosing sides between the great powers.

What concrete steps can the region take to bolster its stability — and does a burgeoning innovation sector provide new avenues for co-operation?

Watch as Kajsa Ollongren, Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, Hans Grundberg, UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Fuad Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mohamad Al Ississ, Jordan’s Minister of Finance, give their views.

The session in Davos is developed in collaboration with The National and will be moderated by Editor-in-Chief Mina Al-Oraibi.

The session starts at 5.30pm local time (8.30pm UAE).

