Eight police officers wounded in Turkey car bombing

Eight police officers were wounded in a car bombing in south-east Turkey on Friday morning.

Their vehicle was targeted by a car bomb on the highway connecting Diyarbakir to Mardin, the state-run TRT reported.

The wounded were taken to hospital and are said to be in good condition.

The bomb detonated at around 5am while the officers were on their way to Diyarbakir, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

Two people are in police custody, he added.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Diyarbakir, in southern Turkey, is the country's largest Kurdish-majority city and is the capital of Diyarbakir province.

One police officer was killed an another wounded in a September attack on a police sentry box in Mersin province The interior ministry said Kurdish militants were behind the attack and later detonated suicide belts.

Ankara said the perpetrators were members of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), designated a terrorist group by Turkey and its Western allies.

The group was blamed for an Istanbul bombing which killed six people, including two children, in November.

The blast on a busy shopping street in the city prompted fresh aerial assaults on the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces across the border, which Turkey says is an offshoot of the PKK.

It has since threatened a ground invasion of northeast Syria. The US, Russia and Germany have all urged restraint from Ankara, which has launched three major operations in northern Syria since 2016.