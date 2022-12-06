Iraq 'neutralises' suicide bomber in Karbala

Iraq has said it has killed a would-be suicide bomber in the city of Karbala and is pursuing a second suspect.

Security forces "neutralised" a person wearing an explosive belt and wounded another in the city, according to a statement by army spokesman Yehia Rasool.

The second suspect is still being pursued, said Mr Rasool.

Karbala, southwest of Baghdad, is home to the shrines of Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas.

Millions of Shiite pilgrims visit the city each year, with at least five million visiting the shrines during the Arbaeen commemoration each September.

After years of violence, bombings are relatively rare in Iraq.

More than 30 people were killed in a rare bombing at a Baghdad market in July last year, just months after twin blasts killed dozens in the capital.

Both attacks were claimed by ISIS, which continues to launch attacks across the country since it was ousted from its former stronghold of Mosul in 2017.

The terror group mainly operates in remote areas and regularly launches attacks on both Iraqi security forces and Kurdish troops in the north.