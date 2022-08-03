Palestinians protest against 35th arrest of Jerusalem governor

Palestinian civil servants in the occupied West Bank protested on Wednesday outside their offices in solidarity with Jerusalem’s Palestinian governor, Adnan Ghaith, who was detained by Israel on Monday for the 35th time.

Employees in the cities of Qalqilya, Tubas, Salfit and Bethlehem stood outside their offices holding banners denouncing the detention of Mr Ghaith, who faces a charge of illegal entry into the West Bank. Protesters demanded his release.

Mr Ghaith remains in prison after being arrested this week for the 35th time since he was appointed to the post in 2018.

Palestinian protesters wave flags as Israeli troops take position during a protest against Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah. Reuters

Israel on Tuesday extended his detention after an Israeli police raid on his house in Silwan neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem, the Palestinian state news agency reported.

Israeli authorities accused him of visiting the West Bank several times, thus defying a judicial order to never leave East Jerusalem or meet any Palestinian officials.

Mr Ghaith is also banned from travelling abroad or participating in official meetings.

He was appointed to the position by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in 2018 and has been regularly detained since.