Israel's Knesset to dissolve by midnight and trigger a snap election

Israel on Wednesday was headed for its fifth election in less than four years, plunging it deeper into political uncertainty as it grapples with rising living costs and renewed international efforts to revive a nuclear deal with Iran.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett moved last week to dissolve parliament after infighting made his ruling coalition no longer tenable. The Knesset set a deadline for midnight on Wednesday for a final vote to dissolve.

Once the call for a snap election gets the Knesset's final approval, Israel's centre-left foreign minister, Yair Lapid, will take over from Mr Bennett as prime minister of a caretaker government with limited powers.

But even with legislators grappling over the exact election date, either October 25 or November 1, the campaign is already being dominated by the possible comeback of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mr Lapid and Mr Bennett ended Mr Netanyahu's record reign a year ago by forming a rare alliance of rightists, liberals and Arab parties, which lasted longer than many expected but faltered recently.

Yair Lapid, Israel's foreign minister, during a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, June 27, 2022. Israel is heading for its fifth election in less than four years as the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett collapsed after a series of internal disputes. Bloomberg

Mr Netanyahu, now opposition leader, appears delighted by the end of what he has called the worst government in Israel's history. He hopes to win a sixth term in office despite being on trial for corruption on charges he denies.

Surveys show his right-wing Likud party leading the polls but still short of a governing majority despite the support of allied religious and nationalist parties.

Legislators from the pro-Netanyahu bloc said they were working to form a new government before parliament dissolves. That scenario, which appears remote, would scupper an early election.