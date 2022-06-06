IAEA warns Iran undeclared nuclear work 'not in its interest'

The United Nations nuclear watchdog said on Monday Iran needs to fully cooperate with its inspectors regarding its undeclared nuclear work.

The agency reported last week that Iran hadn’t provided technically credible explanations for uranium particles detected at several locations.

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi urged Iran to “urgently” resume work with investigators.

“We have to recognize that we have not been able to get the results we were expecting,” Mr Grossi told reporters on the sidelines of the start of an IAEA meeting of its 35-member board of governors at the Austrian capital Vienna.

“This will be a reminder for Iran, and for us, and for everybody, that we really need to get down to work and clarify these issues that have been outstanding for too long,” Grossi added.

“These issues will not go away. The problem here is that Iran has to continue working with us. They have a very ambitious nuclear program. It’s in their own interest to clear this."

The IAEA meeting also discussed plans to send an international mission of experts to the Russian-held nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine, Europe's largest.

The military operations at nuclear power facilities of Ukraine have caused grave concerns about a nuclear incident that could risk lives of people in Ukraine, Russia and potentially some neighbouring countries.

In recent months, the IAEA said it had placed two major issues high on its agenda. First, the safety and security of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants amid the ongoing war with Russia, and second, making progress on the clarification of the outstanding safeguard issues with Iran.

Talks with Tehran to revive a 2015 nuclear deal hit a standstill earlier this year. The talks started in April last year in Vienna with the aim of bringing the US back into the agreement and getting Iran to scale back its stepped-up nuclear programme.

The administration of former US president Donald Trump left the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action pact in 2018 and imposed sanctions on Iran's oil, metals and textile industries, as well as on senior officials and military commanders.

The Iranian Foreign Minister told the World Economic Forum last month that the US should effectively lift the economic sanctions – the main tool to pressure Iran — if it wanted to save the deal.

The coordinator of the talks, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell, warned in a tweet this weekend that the possibility of returning to the accord was "shrinking".

Spoke again to @Amirabdolahian.



The possibility to strike a deal and return to #JCPOA is shrinking. But we still can do it with an extra effort.



As coordinator, I stand ready any time to facilitate a solution to the latest outstanding issues. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) June 4, 2022

“But we still can do it with an extra effort,” he said on his official Twitter account.

The US suspects Tehran is secretly developing a military nuclear programme, but Iranian officials deny this and insist it’s for peaceful and civilian purposes only.

Over the past year, both sides have accused one another of showing little interest in compromising.