Egypt takes steps to meet target for home-grown wheat

Egypt's government has announced additional measures to ensure that the country's wheat farmers deliver to authorities the nearly 6 million tonnes needed to meet demand.

Bread is a main staple for most of Egypt's 103 million people and grain supplies have been disrupted by the war between Russia and Ukraine, the sources of nearly half its imports.

Egypt, the world’s largest wheat importer, bought more than 10 million tonnes in 2021.

This week, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced steps that appeared to reflect concern over the success of a government scheme aimed at encouraging local wheat growers to sell their produce to the government.

The drive to procure locally grown wheat is also designed to reduce the bill for wheat imports. Last month, Mr Madbouly said Egypt was importing wheat at $435 a tonne, up from $270 on the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

One measure taken by Mr Madbouly this week was to ban local growers from selling wheat to anyone other than the government until August. Previously, the government banned the transfer of wheat without official permission in a bid to stop its sale to merchants at a price higher than that offered by the government.

A worker collects wheat at a grain silo north of Cairo, Egypt. Reuters.

Egypt previously legislated to prosecute growers who failed to deliver 60 per cent of their wheat harvest to authorities, with convicted offenders facing up to five years in prison and a fine.

Scores of offenders have been arrested and the wheat they allegedly tried to sell illegally was confiscated along with the vehicles used to transport it. Special storage facilities have been built to stockpile the confiscated wheat.

“We must firmly deal with citizens who hoard wheat at their homes to avoid delivering it within the official system,” Mr Madbouly told provincial governors this week.

“Every governor is directly responsible for the procurement of his province’s wheat quota,” he was quoted as saying by a Cabinet statement.

“The governors must directly deal with the prime minister without go-betweens on the question of wheat procurement.”

An Egyptian farmer carries a bundle of wheat after harvesting it from farmlands north of Cairo. Reuters.

Besides the jail term and fine awaiting anyone convicted of involvement in the illegal sale of wheat, the government has offered a carrot-and-stick programme to wheat farmers.

The $2 billion scheme provides financial incentives for those who meet their quota. Those who do not are denied state-subsidised fertilisers and other farming essentials for their next crop.

Egypt is expected to harvest 10 million tonnes of wheat this year ― an increase of a million tonnes on 2021. The government plans to be 65 per cent self-sufficient in wheat in the next few years, as hundreds of thousands of hectares of fresh farmland are added to agrarian areas through reclamation projects.

If met, this year’s local procurement target would mean Egypt has enough wheat to last it until the end of the year.

The government is also discussing with Poland the possibility of moving wheat from Ukraine into Polish territory by freight trains and then to Egypt by sea, according to Polish media reports. Egypt has also been looking for alternative wheat sources to make up for the shortfall caused by the Ukraine war.

The disruption of wheat supplies from Russia and Ukraine is one of several effects their war has had on Egypt, which had relied on the two countries for about a third of all visitors to the country. Egypt's economy has also been affected by rising energy prices and shipping costs.

The uncertainty created by the war has also led to the flight of more than $20 billion in foreign investments in Egyptian treasuries and forced the government to devalue its currency by 14 per cent against the US dollar.

Successive Egyptian governments have for decades gone to great lengths to secure enough wheat to feed the population. About 71 million people in the country rely on cheap bread under a state subsidised food card system.

Past attempts to remove or reduce bread subsidies have led to unrest, forcing authorities to back down.

But governments have over the years sought to cut the bread subsidies bill by reducing the size of the standard flat loaf sold for 0.05 pounds — a fraction of one US cent — to Egyptians covered by the card system.

The government frequently reviews the financial status of beneficiaries, removing hundreds of thousands from the scheme on the grounds that they can afford to buy bread and other items available to card holders on the free market.

The criterion used by the government to exclude people from the card system is a sufficiently high income or ownership of an “expensive” car.

Last year, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said it was high time that bread subsidies were removed. But a public outcry forced his government to shelve the idea.