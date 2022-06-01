UN names Palestinian media programme after reporter Shireen Abu Akleh

The UN is naming its training programme for Palestinian broadcasters and journalists after Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead on May 11 during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric called Abu Akleh "a trailblazer for Arab women and a role model for journalists in the Middle East and around the world”.

The Palestinian-American reporter “had a distinguished career in journalism for a quarter of a century”, said Mr Dujarric.

Palestinian UN ambassador Riyad Mansour had appealed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to rename the training programme after Abu Akleh in a letter on May 11 “as a staunch supporter of the freedom of the press, and fundamental freedoms worldwide, to honor this brave and iconic woman journalist”.

Mr Guterres said he was “appalled” by Abu Akleh’s death and has called for “an independent and transparent investigation into the incident to ensure that those responsible are held accountable”, AP reported.

He said the UN Department of Global Communications, which conducts the training programme, “welcomes the proposal to honour the bravery and legacy of Ms Abu Akleh" by calling it The Shireen Abu Akleh Training Programme for Palestinian Broadcasters and Journalists.

The programme was set up in 1995, following the adoption of a General Assembly resolution requesting the UN public information department provide assistance to the Palestinian people in the field of media development. Since then, about 200 Palestinian journalists have participated.

Qatar's Al Jazeera and the Palestinian Authority have accused Israeli soldiers of deliberately killing Abu Akleh.

Israel rejects those allegations as a “blatant lie”. It says she was shot during a firefight between soldiers and Palestinian militants and that only ballistic analysis of the bullet — which is held by the Palestinians — can determine who fired the fatal shot.