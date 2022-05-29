Israeli security forces on high alert before flag rally in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli security forces were on high alert on Sunday as nationalists prepared for a rally through the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem.

Police sent out thousands of officers and prepared to close roads before the rally marking Jerusalem Day, when Israelis celebrate capturing the Old City in the 1967 Arab-Israeli conflict.

The Israeli government has backed the organisers in their plans to march through Damascus Gate, a gathering point for Palestinians, waving Israeli flags.

“The flag parade will be held as usual according to the planned route, as it has been for decades,” the office of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Friday.

The route has been described as provocative by Palestinian officials and the UN, while raising fears among Jerusalem residents of more unrest.

“I urge authorities to take wise decisions to minimise confrontations, frictions and the risk of more violence,” said Tor Wennesland, the UN peace envoy in Jerusalem.

As the annual flag march got under way last May, rockets were fired at Israel by Gaza militants.

The ensuing 11-day war followed weeks of violence in East Jerusalem, in which medics said more than a thousand Palestinians were wounded along with dozens of police officers.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said it holds Israel responsible for an “escalatory decision, and warns of the risks [the march poses] to the whole situation”.

While Israel claims sovereignty over the whole of Jerusalem, the Palestinians seek East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

Hamas, the militant group which rules Gaza, said the flag rally is an “uncalculated, risky enterprise marching to the brink”.

Israeli police said they would close roads surrounding the march and divert public transport.

The force is expected to tell Palestinian business owners to close their stores, while officers were likely to move Palestinians out of the Damascus Gate area.

Israeli authorities intervened last month to prevent an unauthorised flag rally from crossing into East Jerusalem.