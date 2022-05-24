Turkish foreign minister to meet Israeli counterpart in push to mend relations

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will travel to Israel this week as the two countries attempt to mend relations after more than 10 years of tension.

Mr Cavusoglu will meet his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid on Wednesday, a day after holding talks with Palestinian officials, in the first visit by a Turkish foreign minister in 15 years.

The ministers are expected to discuss upgrading diplomatic links to the level of ambassador, Bloomberg reported.

Turkey has attempted to reset its ties with Israel and the Arab world, including Saudi Arabia, in recent months as it looks to bolster a floundering economy that threatens to erode support for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before elections next year.

Relations between Israel and Turkey deteriorated after 2010, when a Turkish flotilla bound for the Gaza Strip was raided by Israeli commandos, resulting in the deaths of 10 civilians.

Ankara has been critical of Tel Aviv’s policies towards the Palestinians while Israel has, in turn, accused Turkey of supporting Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza.

Turkey expelled Israel's ambassador to Ankara in May 2018 and recalled its own envoys from Tel Aviv and Washington after Israeli soldiers killed about 60 Palestinians who were protesting against the move to relocate the US embassy to Jerusalem.

Gas pipeline talks to be revived

While Turkey’s envoy returned to Washington about two weeks later, Turkey and Israel have conducted diplomatic contacts at the level of charge d’affaires ever since.

As ties improved, Turkey signalled that it wanted to revive negotiations on a planned pipeline that would carry natural gas from the eastern Mediterranean to Europe via Turkey.

A group of nations including Egypt, Cyprus, Greece and Israel is co-operating on producing and transporting gas discovered in the region.

However, Turkey’s exploration activities in contested Mediterranean waters have led to it being left out in the cold.