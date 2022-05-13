Shireen Abu Akleh's funeral in Jerusalem as Palestine mourns veteran journalist

Veteran US-Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh will be buried alongside her parents in a cemetery near Jerusalem's Old City on Friday, two days after she was shot dead in an Israeli army raid.

The Al Jazeera journalist’s body has been transferred from the occupied West Bank, and her funeral will be held at a church in Jerusalem.

Her Doha-based Arabic language network and Palestinian authorities blame Israeli soldiers for her killing. Israel initially blamed Palestinian gunmen before backtracking, saying it was hard to determine who was responsible and launching an investigation.

The US, EU, UN and regional countries have called for a full investigation into what Al Jazeera called a deliberate killing “in cold blood”, but the Palestinian Authority has rejected holding a joint probe with Israel.

In a sign of her prominence, Abu Akleh, 51, was given what was described as a full state memorial at Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas's Ramallah compound on Thursday, with officials, foreign diplomats and a long stream of mourners present.

"Her voice entered every home, and her loss is a wound in our hearts," said mourner Hadil Hamdan.

Thousands lined the route as her coffin, draped in the Palestinian flag, was driven through the West Bank city, where a street is to be renamed in her honour.

Many held flowers, wreaths and pictures of the slain journalist, who has been widely hailed for her bravery and professionalism through her coverage of the conflict.

"This crime should not go unpunished," Mr Abbas said during the memorial, adding that the Palestinian Authority held Israel "completely responsible" for her death.

Immediately after the shooting, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said it was "likely" Abu Akleh was killed by stray Palestinian gunfire. But a few hours later, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said that it could have been "the Palestinians who shot her" or fire from "our side".

While reporting in Jenin, Abu Akleh was wearing a bulletproof vest emblazoned with the word "press", as well as a helmet.