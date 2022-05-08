Egypt's President El Sisi chairs meeting of top generals after deadly Sinai attack

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi chaired a meeting of Egypt’s Supreme Armed Forces Council on Sunday, a day after militants killed 11 soldiers, including one officer, in the Sinai Peninsula.

The president’s office announced the meeting without detailing the agenda, but the timing points to the likelihood of a strong response by security forces.

The attack, which also wounded five soldiers, was against an army contingent stationed at a water plant in Sinai. It was the deadliest attack by the militants in months.

On Facebook on Saturday, a military spokesman said the attackers were pursued and were under siege in a remote area of Sinai.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, which bore the hallmarks of the ISIS-led militants active in the north-east corner of the peninsula close to the Gaza Strip and Israel.

Mr El Sisi, who has made security a cornerstone of his seven-year rule, offered his condolences to the families of the victims and wished the wounded a full and quick recovery.

"These treacherous attacks will not undermine the resolve and will of the sons of this nation and its armed forces to uproot terrorism," he wrote on Facebook.

The UAE, one of Egypt’s closest allies and backers, strongly condemned the attack.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation reaffirmed the UAE's rejection of violence aimed at destabilising security and stability, and its solidarity with Egypt in confronting terrorists.

Egyptian soldiers and police, often backed by fighter jets, helicopter gunships and tanks, have been fighting militants in northern Sinai for years.

In 2018, the government launched a major offensive against the militants, dislodging them from most of their strongholds in northern Sinai, a rugged and thinly populated region of mountains and desert.

Saturday’s attack came two weeks after Mr El Sisi said a total of 3,277 service members from the army and police had been killed fighting militants since 2013. More than 12,000 have been injured, he said.

"We have settled the issue there but the cost was very high," Mr El Sisi said on April 27. "We will only declare the end of terrorism in Sinai when we have cleared all the roadside bombs there."

The number of attacks blamed on militants surged after the 2013 removal of president Mohammed Morsi, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, amid a popular uprising against his divisive one-year rule. Their frequency reduced dramatically after the 2018 offensive.

Isolated acts of violence has continued, including the kidnapping and killing of civilians suspected of working for the military or members of tribes that have openly sided with the government.

There have also been attacks on small, remote police and army outposts.

Last week, militants blew up a natural gas pipeline in the northern Sinai town of Bir Al Abd, starting a blaze but causing no casualties.