Israel wants cyber 'Iron Dome' to counter rising attacks

Israel's government on Monday ordered communications firms to step up their cyber security efforts after a rise in attempted hacking attacks.

New regulations are being implemented that will set mandatory and unified standards to be met, the Communications Ministry and National Cyber Directorate said.

Under the rules, firms must formulate plans to protect communications networks using a combination of monitoring and control mechanisms to make it possible to establish an up to date picture of cyber protection while ensuring privacy.

“We are trying to put the right standard on communications companies in order to protect Israel and create a kind of 'Iron Dome' from cyber security attacks. We are suffering from thousands of cyber attacks every year,” Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel said.

Israel uses an Iron Dome air-defence system to intercept rockets fired by Palestinian militants, mostly from Gaza.

Mr Hendel said that risks continued to mount as digitisation grew.

“Communications networks are an attractive target for cyber attacks by hostile elements,” Mr Hendel said, citing potential damage or shutdown of services and leakage of information being stored.

According to cyber security firm Check Point, there was a 137 per cent annual jump in average weekly attacks on Israeli companies, to nearly 1,500 per week, in the first three months of 2022.

Gaby Portnoy, Israel's new cyber security chief, said that in the last month alone, there had been a sharp rise in attacks that tried to bring down websites in Israel. He accused Iranians of carrying out many of the attacks.

Last month, he said, a denial of service attack aimed at bringing down government sites began through telecom providers but failed.

Mr Portnoy said Israeli telecoms firms had very good cyber security but that the new regulations, which include a higher level of supervision, would be an improvement.

