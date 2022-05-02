Israel wants cyber 'Iron Dome' to counter rising attacks

Hacking attempts targeting Israeli companies jumped by 137 per cent in the first three months of 2022

Israel's Iron Dome aerial defence system is used to intercept rockets mostly launched from the Gaza Strip. AFP
The National
May 02, 2022

Israel's government on Monday ordered communications firms to step up their cyber security efforts after a rise in attempted hacking attacks.

New regulations are being implemented that will set mandatory and unified standards to be met, the Communications Ministry and National Cyber Directorate said.

Under the rules, firms must formulate plans to protect communications networks using a combination of monitoring and control mechanisms to make it possible to establish an up to date picture of cyber protection while ensuring privacy.

Read more
Israel denounces Lavrov's 'Hitler had Jewish blood' claim and summons Russian ambassador

“We are trying to put the right standard on communications companies in order to protect Israel and create a kind of 'Iron Dome' from cyber security attacks. We are suffering from thousands of cyber attacks every year,” Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel said.

Israel uses an Iron Dome air-defence system to intercept rockets fired by Palestinian militants, mostly from Gaza.

Mr Hendel said that risks continued to mount as digitisation grew.

“Communications networks are an attractive target for cyber attacks by hostile elements,” Mr Hendel said, citing potential damage or shutdown of services and leakage of information being stored.

According to cyber security firm Check Point, there was a 137 per cent annual jump in average weekly attacks on Israeli companies, to nearly 1,500 per week, in the first three months of 2022.

Gaby Portnoy, Israel's new cyber security chief, said that in the last month alone, there had been a sharp rise in attacks that tried to bring down websites in Israel. He accused Iranians of carrying out many of the attacks.

Last month, he said, a denial of service attack aimed at bringing down government sites began through telecom providers but failed.

Mr Portnoy said Israeli telecoms firms had very good cyber security but that the new regulations, which include a higher level of supervision, would be an improvement.

Israel's Iron Dome air defence system - in pictures:

Israel's Iron Dome aerial defence system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, above the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon. AFP

Israel's Iron Dome aerial defence system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, above the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon. AFP

Updated: May 02, 2022, 3:44 PM
MenaIsrael
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Muslims mark Eid Al Fitr with heritage recipes and prayers
An image that illustrates this article Israel cancels Independence Day fireworks over veterans’ PTSD fears
An image that illustrates this article Generation Start-up: how Altibbi is bringing health care to the home
An image that illustrates this article Palestinians outraged over plans to weaken UNRWA refugee agency