Restart of flights from Sanaa to Amman postponed, Yemenia airline says

The first commercial flight from Yemen's rebel-held capital in six years had to be indefinitely postponed after failing to obtain permits from the Saudi-led coalition, the national carrier said on Sunday.

The coalition, which supports Yemen's government in its war against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, agreed to allow Yemenia airline's commercial operations from Sanaa airport under a UN-sponsored truce, lifting a flight ban imposed to prevent the smuggling of weapons to the rebels.

A flight operated by the airline was due to take passengers in need of medical treatment from Sanaa to Jordan's capital Amman as part of a two-month truce that began in early April.

But hours before the flight, the airline said on its Facebook page that "it has not yet received operating permits," and expressed "deep regret to the travellers for not being allowed to operate" the long-awaited flight.

It added that it hopes "all problems will be overcome in the near future", without specifying a date for the route to operate.

A manager at the company told AFP that "the needed permission from the coalition didn't arrive".

There was no immediate comment from the coalition.

A passenger who was set to travel on Sunday's flight told AFP that he received a call from the airline asking him not to go to the airport.

The Houthis seized Sanaa in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led military intervention to support the government the following year and igniting a war that has caused what the UN terms the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The airport in Sanaa has been closed to commercial traffic since August 2016. Aid flights continue to land in Sanaa, although service has periodically halted.

The pause of commercial flights has prevented "thousands of sick Yemeni civilians from seeking urgent medical treatment outside the country", humanitarian groups Care and the Norwegian Refugee Council said last August.

They also cited "economic losses estimated to be in the billions".

Daily flights out of government-controlled Aden in the south and the central city of Seiyun operate domestically and connect Yemen to other countries in the region.

