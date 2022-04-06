Israeli government loses majority as backbencher leaves ruling coalition

Israel’s coalition government has lost its narrow majority in parliament after a Member of Parliament left the ruling coalition, citing religious reasons for leaving the alliance.

Idit Silman was part of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s religious-nationalist Yamina party, a key part of an eight-party coalition.

The complex alliance of left-wing, liberal, Islamist and right-wing nationalist parties includes Foreign Affairs Minister Yair Lapid’s secular liberal Yesh Atid party, Defence Minister Benny Gantz's centre-right Kahol Lavan party and Mansour Abbas’s United Arab List, among others.

Read more Arab coalition party leader in Israel rejects ‘apartheid’ label

The alliance, which now has 60 seats out of 120 seats in the Knesset, could struggle to function.

Ms Silman said she was opposed to the distribution of leavened bread and foodstuffs in public hospitals — in breach of religious tradition during the Passover holiday, public broadcaster Kan reported.

The Knesset is currently in recess and it remains unclear if the opposition will now have enough support to hold a no-confidence vote and send Israelis to the polls for the fifth time in just over three years.

Ms Silman said she “cannot lend a hand to harming the Jewish character of the state of Israel and the people of Israel,” and would work to form a right-wing government, Kan reported.

Israel has held four elections in two years in a protracted political crisis over Mr Netanyahu's fitness to rule while on trial for corruption.

The deadlocked elections were finally broken in June when Mr Bennett and his allies ousted Mr Netanyahu after 12 years in office by cobbling together a coalition of unlikely allies.

Mr Netanyahu, now opposition leader, congratulated Ms Silman and “welcomed her back home to the nationalist camp.”