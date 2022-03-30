Sudan's Al Burhan to visit Egypt for talks with El Sisi

Sudan’s military leader, Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, is to visit Egypt on Wednesday for talks with leaders on his country’s months-long political deadlock, sources in Cairo and Khartoum said.

Gen Al Burhan is scheduled to meet President Abdel Fattah El Sisi during the one-day visit, which follows trips by the Sudanese army leader to the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Gen Al Burhan seized power last year, upending Sudan’s democratic transition and setting off a downward spiral for the country’s fragile economy after it showed signs of slow recovery under the civilian-led government he toppled.

Egypt and Sudan are bound by historical, political, economic and cultural ties, with Cairo viewing its southern neighbour as within the sphere of its own national security.

Egypt, the larger of the two and with a population of 102 million people, has consolidated its ties with the Sudanese military since dictator Omar Al Bashir was overthrown nearly three years ago.

Al Bashir's 29 years in power led to relations with Cairo that were fraught with tension and distrust.

Egypt has also traditionally been viewed with suspicion by Sudanese leftists and nationalists, who accuse Cairo of treating their country with condescension.

Gen Al Burhan’s October 25 takeover has met stiff opposition from pro-democracy forces and most political parties.

Security forces, acting on the behest of the military, deal violently with near-daily street protests demanding that the generals step down and the democratic transition be restored. At least 90 protesters have been killed and about 3,000 injured since the takeover.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday announced that Volker Perthes, UN special envoy for Sudan, would also be in Cairo on Wednesday, when he will meet Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

Mr Perthes has led extensive consultations with Sudan’s stakeholders in recent weeks to lay the foundations of a national dialogue that could yield a way out of the country’s political crisis.

The military initially welcomed the initiative, but later suggested it did not approve of his approach.

The pro-democracy groups in Sudan are refusing to negotiate directly with the military. Instead, they want it to quit politics and be held accountable for toppling the civilian-led government and killing protesters.